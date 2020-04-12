“I will never thank the NHS staff enough. I owe them my life,” the British prime minister said in his first official statement.

The pBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson, He was released this Sunday from the San Thomas hospital, after being admitted for contracting Covid-19, and will continue his recovery at home.

According to Downing Street, “The Prime Minister has left the hospital and will continue his recovery at Checkers”, The country house of the head of government.

It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/HK7Ch8BMB5 – Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 12, 2020

“Her medical team’s advice has been not to go back to work immediately. Meanwhile, he thanked the entire San Thomas medical team for their brilliant care when greeted by illness, ”The Guardian quoted.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will continue to replace Johnson, a position that began last Monday when the head of government entered the intensive care unit.

Johnson was received at the hospital on Sunday, April 5 after presenting respiratory failure derived from his infection with the new coronavirus, and a day later he was admitted to intensive care.

“I will never thank the NHS staff enough. I owe them my life, “said Johnson in his first official statement.

According to the British press, the 55-year-old conservative leader was distracted by doing sudokus and watching movies like the romantic comedy “Love Actually”.

“The Prime Minister continues to improve,” British Home Secretary Priti Patel said at a press conference on Saturday. (Notimex)