British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that these employees will track “the contacts of 10,000 new cases a day”

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, promised that by June 1 there will be 25,000 people in the United Kingdom dedicated to detecting and tracing chains of contagion of coronavirus COVID-19, as part of the Government’s plan against the pandemic.

In his weekly appearance before the House of Commons, followed by the majority of the deputies electronically, Johnson said on Wednesday that these employees will track “the contacts of 10,000 new cases a day”, amid criticism from the Labor opposition that the Executive has failed to follow up and virus containment.

The leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, reproached the Government for having neglected nursing homes, in particular, by failing to test hospitalized elderly people from the beginning to ensure that they were free of the coronavirus before discharge.

“No one was discharged to return to a nursing home without the express approval of a doctor, “conservative Johnson defended himself.

The detection and tracking program infections, aided by a mobile application that is being tested, is key in the Government’s plan to prevent virus spread, after starting the gradual process of de-confinement last week.

The United Kingdom It is the European country with the most deaths from COVID-19, with 35,341 confirmed by tests, of which it is estimated that at least a third have occurred in nursing homes.

Johnson reported that 181 employees of the national health service (NHS, in English) and 131 nursing homes, which have repeatedly complained of a lack of adequate safety equipment.

With information from EFE