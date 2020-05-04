British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing a plan for progressive de-escalation, which according to various media plans to announce on Sunday with social distancing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, although confinement should be maintained immediately.

With 28,446 deaths, the United Kingdom is the second country with the most deaths in Europe from the coronavirus after Italy.

Johnson decreed confinement on March 23, which was later prolonged until May 7, the date on which it must be reevaluated..

However, according to Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whose self-government coordinates with London, it is “very likely that on Thursday she will ask them to continue to respect confinement longer.”

According to Sturgeon, “the numbers of people who continue to become infected and the very important rate of reproduction remain too high to make any significant change.”

A Downing Street spokesman explained that the government “is required to do a review” on Thursday but has no fixed date for the announcement of new measures.

Johnson, who was hospitalized – including three days in intensive care – due to COVID-19, promised that this week he would present a “road map” for a progressive lack of confidence and reactivation of the economy.

But that does not imply that it is put into practice immediately.

In a video released Monday on the Downing Street Twitter account, the Prime Minister reiterated that “we can only move to the second phase of this conflict” when “we are convinced that any modification of the current measures does not run the risk of causing a second peak of infections. “

At the time the activity resumes, his executive is considering, according to the BBC and the Financial Times, measures such as reducing the number of people per office, closing company canteens and increasing cleaning.

Employees in contact with the public must be protected by plastic screens and anyone who can do so is encouraged to continue working from home, according to these media.

It is also proposed to apply staggered working hours so that subways and subways are not crowded at rush hour.

Before they can host their employees again, companies will have to carry out a “risk assessment,” government documents on de-financing suggest.

If the recommended distance of two meters between two workers cannot be met, the possibility of using personal protective equipment will be considered, a point that raises questions for employers.

GC

.