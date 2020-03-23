Boris Johnson orders the British: “You must stay home”

By William James and Andy Bruce

LONDON, Mar 23 (.) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered the British to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus, imposing unprecedented peacetime restrictions on daily life.

All stores, except essential stores, must close immediately and people should no longer meet family or friends if they do not want to be fined, Johnson said in a televised address to the country.

Johnson had resisted pressure to impose total confinement, despite other European countries having already done so, but was forced to change course as projections showed that the health system could be overwhelmed.

There were 54 new deaths from the virus in Britain for a total of 335, the government reported Monday, announcing that the military would help send millions of personal protective items, including masks, to health workers who complained.

“As of tonight I must give the British people a very simple instruction: They must stay home,” Johnson said in a televised speech, which he replaced with his daily press conference.

They would only be allowed to leave their homes to buy essentials, exercise, for medical necessity, to provide care, or to travel to and from work when absolutely necessary.

“That is all, these are the only reasons why you should leave your home,” he said, adding that people should not hang out with friends or family who do not live in their home.

“If they do not follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including fines and dispersed meetings,” he warned. The new measures https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/full-guidance-on-staying-at-home-and-away-from-others will be reviewed in three weeks and relaxed if possible.

(Report by Kate Holton, Sarah Young, Costas Pitas, David Milliken, Elizabeth Howcroft, Alistair Smout and Andrew MacAskill; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)