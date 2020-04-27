“I am sorry that I have been away from my job longer than I would have liked.” The British Prime Minister made a remarkable first appearance on Monday morning, after more than two weeks of recovery from contamination with coronavirus. He gave a political speech in front of 10 Downing Street, in which he called the current health crisis “the greatest challenge the country has faced since the war”.

Boris Johnson first wanted to thank everyone who replaced him, starting with the First Secretary of State Dominic Raab who acted during his recovery. “Again, I want to thank you,” he continued, speaking to English citizens, “for the determination and the courage that you have shown and that you continue to show.”

“We are making progress”

He said the UK has made progress and there are signs that “the curve is reversing”.

“In no way do I want to downplay the problems we continue to face. However, it is fair to say that we are making progress, with fewer hospital admissions, fewer Covid-19 patients in intensive care, real signs that we are surpassing the peak. It is all thanks to your patience, your common sense, your altruism and your community spirit. Thanks to our national determination we are on the verge of ‘accomplish this first mission,’ he said enthusiastically.

Despite this progress, now is not the time to relax, he urged British citizens, according to comments reported by the Guardian.

“We must be aware that the risk of a second wave is possible. It would be a disaster. […] I ask you to contain your impatience because I think we are coming to the end of the first part of the conflict, “he said.

Boris Johnson also wanted to support all traders and entrepreneurs, without whom “there would be no economy”.

“Maximum transparency”

The Prime Minister promised “maximum transparency” regarding the way in which the deconfinement decisions will be taken. The government will not let go of the ballast on containment measures until it is sure that there will be no second wave. Details will be provided by its members in the coming days. He also said he wanted to involve the opposition as much as possible.

According to him, measures are even already in place to “win” a possible “second phase”, while the United Kingdom “is winning the first phase” of contamination.

Boris Johnson concluded that if the United Kingdom can show the same sense of optimism as Thomas Moore, a former British army officer who served in the Second World War, the country will fare.