Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sick with COVID-19, was removed from an intensive care unit at a London hospital after staying there for three days, his office reported Thursday.

AP –

In a statement, a spokesman for Johnson’s office said the official “was transferred this afternoon from intensive care back to a ward, where he will be closely watched during the first phase of his recovery. “

Johnson was in intensive care after your symptoms of coronavirus will get worse. He tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and at first had only “mild” symptoms.

The British government said Wednesday that the prime minister was “constantly” improving at St. Thomas Hospital and that he could now sit up in bed. He received oxygen, albeit without intubation, since his symptoms worsened and he went to the ICU.

Boris Jonson has been moved out of Intensive Care back to a ward. Downing Street spokesperson says he is in extremely good spirits. – Ken Reid #wash your hands and keep a safe distance (@KenReid_utv) April 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Britain recorded 881 new deaths due to coronavirus. It is a lower figure than the 938 deaths on the eve. As of Thursday, 7,978 COVID-19 sufferers had died in British hospitals. The total number of confirmed cases was close to 61,500, according to the Johns Hopkins University database.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who replaces Johnson during his illness, will chair a crisis committee meeting (COBRA) to determine whether restrictions on public activities and the displacement of people who They have been in force since March 23 to try to stop the spread of the virus.

The restrictions were due to end on Monday after three weeks, but there is little prospect that the government will lift orders to stay home and close business. You might even beef them up if people flock to parks and outdoor spaces during an Easter weekend, which is forecast to be sunny and warm.

There are no prospects of lifting the quarantine “immediately or imminently,” said Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. “I do not anticipate that there will be any changes at today’s COBRA meeting,” he told Sky News.

Dowden argued that “the curve (of new cases) begins to flatten.”

“This is the time to continue on the path we have chosen,” he told Sky News. “The British people really support this. We shouldn’t give in on this Easter weekend, that’s the main thing.”