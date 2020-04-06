British Prime Minister asked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to act on his behalf when necessary, British daily ‘The Guardian’ reported.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, entered this Monday a intensive care unit after suffering a worsening of his health condition due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“During the course of this afternoon, the prime minister’s condition worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been transferred to an intensive care unit at the hospital,” Downing Street reported.

The British newspaper The Guardian published that “the prime minister asked Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who is the first secretary of state, to act on his behalf when necessary“

The British ‘premier’ was admitted to the St. Thomas Hospital in the capital London on Sunday because of “persistent symptoms” of Covid-19 coronavirus, a disease he tested positive 11 days ago.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the Prime Minister’s condition has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” said a statement from his office at 10 Downing Street.

With information from . and Europa Press.