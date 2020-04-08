British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was on his third day in intensive care on Wednesday, remains “stable” and continues his personal fight against the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 6,200 people in the UK.

The only leader of a major power ill with covid-19, Johnson “is in a stable condition, calm and in good spirits,” Secretary of State for Health Edward Argar told the private Sky News channel.

“He was initially given oxygen but still does not use a respirator,” he said.

He has not been diagnosed with pneumonia, the Downing Street spokesman said yesterday.

The Times newspaper reported Wednesday that Johnson’s fever, one of the lingering symptoms that brought him to the hospital on Sunday ten days after falling ill with the coronavirus, had subsided.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the 55-year-old Prime Minister is being treated at London’s St Thomas Hospital by one of the UK’s leading experts on lung issues.

During his hospitalization, the conservative leader was replaced at the government’s reins by Foreign Minister Domic Raab, who on Tuesday expressed confidence that he will recover quickly.

“If I know anything about this prime minister, it is that he is a fighter” and “he will guide us through this crisis again in a short time,” he told a news conference.

– Confinement is maintained –

The British government has been struggling since Monday, when its boss had to be suddenly transferred to intensive care, to reassure the country, ensuring that Johnson has left very clear instructions on the way forward in the fight against the pandemic and that the work of the executive keep going.

However, questions are growing about how much power Raab really has at the head of a cabinet that makes decisions collectively … unless there is disparity of opinion in which case his boss decides.

Widely criticized for taking social distancing measures later than his main European neighbors, Johnson changed course from an initial strategy apparently aimed at achieving a certain degree of collective immunity, and on March 23 ordered the country to stay home.

An “exceptional measure for exceptional circumstances,” he said in a solemn televised speech, which was to be reviewed after three weeks.

The deadline expires next Monday, but given his health and the “lack of sufficient scientific data” to establish with certainty the progression of the pandemic, the executive announced Tuesday night that the review will be delayed.

That is, the confinement continues.

– More than 6,000 dead –

The UK is becoming the new hot spot for covid-19 in Europe.

On Tuesday, the country was close to 6,200 deaths from coronavirus, with a daily record of 786 deaths. However, some Britons still do not respect social distancing measures.

Although many agree that the hospitalization of the prime minister may have served to raise awareness of more than one.

“It is definitely a wake-up call for those who did not take it seriously,” Mark Gillis, a media agency employee, told . on the streets of London.

Johnson’s status “is quite shocking and also shows that it can affect anyone, so it has really carried the message that anyone can be affected,” he added.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, who meets her husband Prince Philip, 98, at Windsor Castle, west London, is kept informed of her Prime Minister’s state of health, according to the Palace of Buckingham.

And on Tuesday, he texted Johnson’s fiancée-in-law, Carrie Symonds, and her family, wishing her a “full and speedy” recovery.