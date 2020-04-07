The Prime Minister was admitted to London’s St Thomas Hospital last Sunday as a precaution due to his persistent symptoms of coronavirus

EFE –

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it keeps “stable“since last night in the unit of intensive care from St Thomas’s London hospital and continues “in good spirits,” a Downing Street spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

The Tory leader, 55, was admitted to that public center last Sunday as a precautionary measure due to his persistent symptoms of coronavirus, in particular, a high fever.

Johnson was transferred last night to the intensive care (UCI) having worsened its status, delegating command to the head of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab.

The Conservative leader’s spokesman said today that “the Prime Minister has been stable during the night and continue in good spirits. “

“He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other help,” added the official source, who clarified that Johnson “has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

According to the British chain BBC, doctors gave him oxygen last night before taking him to the ICU, where he is near a respirator in case he needs it so that his immune system can fight against coronavirus.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, although after ten days of quarantine at his Downing Street residence, his condition was not improving and rapidly worsened on Monday afternoon.

Raab is expected to chair the daily executive meeting by teleconference and will have to decide whether to maintain the country’s current movement restrictions, which should be reviewed early next week.

Prime Minister Carrie Symonds’ partner, with an advanced pregnancy as she will give birth earlier this summer, is in quarantine having symptoms of COVID-19, although she has not been tested for the virus.