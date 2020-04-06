LONDON, Apr 6 (.) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a comfortable night in the hospital, is in good spirits and continues to do his job as top government official but will remain hospitalized under observation, his spokesman said Monday.

“The prime minister had a comfortable night at Thomas’s Hospital in London, and he is in good spirits. He remains in the hospital under observation,” the spokesperson told reporters.

(Information from Elizabeth Piper, written by William James; translated by Tomás Cobos)