The British Prime Minister endorsed the return of professional sports activities next month behind closed doors and following a strict security protocol.

Boris JohnsonPrime Minister of the United Kingdom, gave the green light this Monday for the professional sports activities can be reactivated in early June, at closed door and following a strict security protocol to minimize the risks of contagion, although into Premier League It is planned to reactivate the meetings in the second half of next month.

WATCH LIVE: #coronavirus press conference (11 May 2020) Speakers: 🔵 @BorisJohnson, Prime Minister

🔵 Prof Chris Whitty, @CMO_England

Patrick Sir Patrick Vallance, @uksciencechief https://t.co/HKbOmDnv3h – UK Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet) May 11, 2020

“We are in con contact with the authorities and listening to their recommendationss. Additionally, we represent the clubs in these conversations. We work to create a responsible model and insurance in which to complete the season ”, he indicated Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League,

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister @BorisJohnson makes a statement in @HouseOfCommons on #coronavirus https://t.co/zmlynxGbaO – UK Prime Minister (@ 10DowningStreet) May 11, 2020

Masters assured that “No decision will be made without the consent of the players and coaches”, since the priority of the Premier League is the health of those involved, who, he revealed, have committed to end the season and ruled out reducing it, a measure that had been put on the table in recent days.

“Our priority will always be the safety of players, coaches and managers, staff, supporters, and the wider community” – Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters ⁰⁰ An update following today’s #PL Shareholders ’meeting 👉https: //t.co/3d0ujTwF96 pic.twitter.com/QIquF0pQCo – Premier League (@premierleague) May 11, 2020

The Premier League reported that the most of their clubs have stated their position in favor of playing the remaining matches of the 2019-2020 season at home and as visitors, instead of in neutral fields, once the competition is resumed.

“Everyone would prefer to play at home and away, if possible, and it is clear that some teams love him more than others, toalthough they must be aware that the authorities have the last word, “said the manager, after the meeting that the league had with its 20 clubs.

Regarding the players ending contract with his club on June 30or, the leader confirmed that tall entities voted so that commitments can be extended beyond that date, just as the players on loan may remain in their current team, as long as there is an agreement also with the institution that owns their rights.

(With information from Notimex)