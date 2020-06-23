The Head of the Government authorized the reopening of these facilities provided they comply with the necessary social distancing and hygiene measures.

London.- The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, gave this Tuesday the green light to a de-escalated gradually by COVID-19, by announcing in Parliament the reopening of « pubs », restaurants, hotels and hairdressers in England from July 4.

This step is considered the most important to revive the economy of the UK, which in April, the first full month of confinement by the coronavirus, suffered a contraction of 20.4%.

In a statement in the House of Commons, the head of the Government authorized the reopening of these facilities provided they comply with the necessary social distancing and hygiene measures to avoid a possible outbreak of the COVID-19.

He also revised the physical distance to reduce it from two to no less than one meter, which will allow « pubs », restaurants and hotels to reopen their doors on July 4, after the owners of these establishments warned that they could fall into economic ruin with the current measure.

In addition, people residing in two different addresses in England, whether family or friends, may meet again inside their homes and even spend a night, provided they are cautious and maintain a physical distance.

The plan affects only England, since the other British regions apply their own measures and do not advance as much in the de-escalated, except for Northern Ireland, where hotels, bars and restaurants will reopen on July 3.

Johnson reported that nightclubs, gyms, and pools should be closed.

The « premier » pointed out that the measures can be reversed if there are new outbreaks and stressed that the country must remain « vigilant », but for the moment, he added, « there is no risk of a second peak » of infection.

« Today we can say that our long national hibernation (period) is coming to an end, » Johnson said, noting that the schools will open in full in September.

« Our principle is to trust the British population to use common sense with full knowledge of the risks, remembering that the more we open (the economy), the more vigilant we need to be, » he said.

A month ago, the number of new infections was one in 400 people, but today that difference has expanded to one in 1,400 individuals, he explained.

In recent weeks, the Government started with the progressive de-escalated by authorizing the reopening of car-selling centers and garden centers, since these activities are mainly done outdoors.

On March 23, the Prime Minister announced the confinement of the population to contain the pandemic, but the latest data points to a sharp decline in infections in the UK, where the death toll already rises to 42,647.

Johnson announced the easing of the confinement today after yesterday holding a meeting of the Strategy Committee of the COVID-19, in which the medical director of England, Chris Whitty, and the scientific director of the UKPatrick Vallance.

Last week, medical advisers recommended lowering the threat of COVID-19 and reduce their alert level from 4 to 3, after a steep drop in cases.

That level 3 recommendation came from the so-called Joint Biosafety Center, which brings together medical advisers from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and implies that the coronavirus is in general circulation in the country but that its contagion is no longer so high or increases « exponentially ».

The government was eager to revive the economy after the country’s GDP suffered the sharpest contraction in April since this type of data began to be recorded in 1997.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has admitted that the UK it was close to being practically insolvent when the crisis of the COVID-19 in March.

Bailey revealed that the Government could not have financed the operation of the country without the support of the English issuing bank.

« I think the outlook would have been very bad. It would have been very serious. I think we would have had a situation where, in the worst case scenario, the government would have had trouble financing itself in the short term, » Bailey told Sky.