A mandatory quarantine will be imposed on people who enter the country by plane

DNA 40 –

The first Minister Boris Johnson reported that the United Kingdom will remain in lockdown until at least June 1, when they will be able to progressively reopen primary schools and shops, as announced this Sunday when presenting a “conditional” deconfinition plan, however, it authorized some activities.

“It would be crazy to throw overboard what has been achieved allowing a second spike” of infections, he said in a television message to announce how he intends to gradually dismantle the lockdown tax since March 23.

The government decided to call sectors such as construction or manufacturing to resume work starting Monday. “They should go to work if they can’t work from home,” Johnson said.

Starting Wednesday, people will also be encouraged to “do unlimited outdoor exercise,” sunbathe, drive to remote destinations, even play in teams, even if only among “members of the same household.”

On the other hand, fines will be increased for those who break the rules, Johnson said, warning that “if there are problems we will not hesitate to put the brakes on” the de-escalation. In addition, a quarantine mandatory for people entering the country by plane.

In a second phase, “June 1 at the earliest,” shops and primary schools may reopen. In July, “public places” such as cafes and restaurants that can respect distance are expected to resume their activity.

This lack of confidence will depend on the results, the prime minister warned. “If we cannot do it on those dates, if the alert level does not allow it, we will simply wait,” he emphasized. The British government changed its slogan from “stay home” to “stay alert”.