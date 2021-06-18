Boris Johnson Conservatives suffer heavy defeat in local election

By Alistair Smout and Elizabeth Piper

LONDON, Jun 18 (.) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a heavy defeat on Friday in an election outside London in which the ruling Conservative Party lost a parliamentary seat deemed safe to Liberal Democrats.

The Conservatives had comfortably retained the leafy and prosperous constituency of Chesham and Amersham in southern England since their inception in 1974, winning over 50% of the vote every time. In the last elections of 2019, the conservative Cheryl Gillan, who died this year, won by a majority of 16,223 votes.

Since the divisive 2016 referendum, Brexit has helped reshape the UK political landscape, shifting partisan allegiances on the part of the people in ways not seen in generations. Support for the Conservatives has risen in the north of England.

On Wednesday, Sarah Green, the candidate of the Liberal Democrats – a centrist, pro-European Union party – won a majority of 8,028 votes over the Conservative candidate. The main opposition party, Labor, came in fourth place, with 1.6% of the vote, its worst result in decades.

Johnson said it was a “disappointing result,” suggesting there were “particular circumstances” in the area and that “it’s a little strange” to suggest his party is on the defensive.

“We are a great party of one nation and we will continue our mission of unity and leveling up because it is the best way to generate jobs and prosperity throughout the country,” he told reporters.

The result could provoke some nervousness in the Conservative Party, which has targeted traditional voters who support Labor in the north of England but, according to some of its lawmakers, has increasingly ignored its strongholds in the south.

Johnson’s parliamentary seat is just 10 miles away, in west London.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Elizabeth Piper and Michael Holden; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)