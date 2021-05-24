Boris Johnson, buried by a mountain of plastic in a shocking Greenpeace spot

The environmental policy of the United Kingdom, the second country that generates the most plastic in the world, has environmental organizations very concerned. The one that is making the most noise in this regard is Greenpeace, which has launched a spectacular campaign that is giving a lot to talk about.

The NGO accuses the British government of recycling only 10% of its plastic waste on its own soil, sending the rest to countries such as Turkey or Malaysia. There, they are incinerated or disposed of, which has a devastating impact on nature. And we are talking about no less than 1.8 million kilos every day.

To raise awareness about this situation, they have recorded a shocking spot that answers an incisive question: What would Downing Street look like if that same amount of plastic was dumped there?

The ad shows a figure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the middle of a statement to the press. Little by little plastic containers begin to fall and hit him on the head, until it becomes a ‘storm’ that ends up burying him and dragging him outside, where hundreds of people contemplate the picture with amazement.

“Plastic is not just a problem for wildlife and our oceans, it is also a problem for people. Local communities near places where UK plastic is dumped and burned are developing serious health problems. It is not about rebuilding better, these are richer countries exploiting the poorest”Says the NGO.

With this surprising piece, Greenpeace calls on people to increase pressure on the government for you to take action and rectify your current policy. The pollution generated by plastic waste is one of the most serious environmental problems, causing the death of 1 million seabirds and 100,000 mammals each year, according to United Nations data.

Source: Greenpeace

