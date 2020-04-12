The Prime Minister was received at the hospital on Sunday, April 5, after presenting respiratory failure derived from his infection with the new coronavirus.

Notimex –

United Kingdom.- The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, He left intensive care today at the San Thomas hospital after suffering complications after contracting COVID-19.

According to Downing Street, “the prime minister has been released from the hospital and will continue his recovery at Checkers,” the chief minister’s country home.

“The advice of his medical team has been not to return to work immediately. Meanwhile, he thanked the entire St. Thomas medical team for their brilliant care when greeted by the illness,” The Guardian was quoted as saying.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will continue to replace Johnson, a role that began last Monday when the head of government entered the intensive care unit.

Johnson was received at the hospital on Sunday, April 5 after presenting respiratory failure derived from his infection by the new coronavirus.

“I will never thank the NHS staff enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said in his first official statement.

According to the British press, the 55-year-old conservative leader was distracted doing sudokus and watching movies, such as the romantic comedy “Love Actually”.

“The Prime Minister continues to improve,” British Home Secretary Priti Patel said at a press conference on Saturday.