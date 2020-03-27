British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the politician reported this Friday in a video posted on his Twitter account

The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnsonhe said Friday that he gave positive to the new coronavirusBut it will remain at the forefront of the national response to the outbreak.

Johnson underwent the test on the advice of his top medical adviser after showing mild symptoms, his office explained.

The president is isolated in his official residence, at 10 Downing St., and continues to lead the country’s response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, added his office.

In a video message, Johnson said he had a fever and a persistent cough.

Have no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the magic of modern technology to communicate with my entire team, leading the fight against coronavirus“said the president.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government´s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

– Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Prince Charles of England announced that he gave positive to the virus.