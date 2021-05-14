Boris Johnson asks to “think twice” before traveling and says that the Indian variant of covid-19 causes him “concern”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated this Friday its concern about the Indian variant of SARS-CoV-2 and he has asked citizens to “think twice” before embarking on a trip.

At a press conference, Johnson has insisted that the variant represents an “extra risk” and a “disruption of progress.” achieved regarding the epidemiological situation due to the pandemic in the United Kingdom. However, according to Sky News, the British ‘premier’ has pointed out that the European country will continue with its de-escalation plan, which will advance a phase this Monday, although the variant may affect any decision on the relaxation of the measures that the Government may take in June.

Thus, questioned about when restrictions would be implemented in case variants of the coronavirus of interest add pressure to British hospitals, Johnson, who has insisted that citizens be vaccinated when they have the opportunity, He has indicated that they will be imposed if the country’s health system begins to “overflow.”

“Restlessness” among the British authorities

On Thursday, Johnson assured that the Government “does not rule out anything” in the face of the spread of the Indian variant, causing “concern” in the British authorities. British scientists also pointed out that the variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is monitored “carefully” in the United Kingdom, amid concerns about a possible spread of the same in the European country.

During the day, the British Ministry of Health has confirmed 2,193 new infections of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths, which have raised the totals to 4,446,824 and 127,668, respectively. Also, according to data provided by the health authorities of the United Kingdom, more than 36.1 million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 in the country – 68.6 percent of the population – while more than 19.3 million have the complete pattern – 36.7 percent of the population.