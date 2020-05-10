Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday presents his highly progressive deconfusion plan to the United Kingdom, the second country in the world with the most deaths from coronavirus, warning against the risk of going “too fast, losing control and stumbling.”

Hardly criticized for his initial relaxation and for deciding confinement later than his great European neighbors, Johnson, who himself was seriously ill with covid-19 and hospitalized in intensive care, has become a staunch advocate of prudence and patience. .

“You have very few options on the climb, but it is on the descent that you have to make sure you don’t run too fast, lose control and stumble,” he told the Sun On Sunday newspaper before the broadcast on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT). of a recorded message detailing your plan.

The United Kingdom is already the European country hardest hit by covid-19, with more than 31,000 deaths, and the second in the world only behind the United States, whose population (327 million) is almost five times higher.

– Picnics and gardening –

After some hesitation, Johnson decreed a reviewable confinement every three weeks on March 23 that has already been extended twice, initially until the end of May.

However, the conservative leader wants to start lifting small restrictions starting Monday.

Currently the British can only leave the house to go to work if it is essential, to the doctor, to the purchase or to exercise once a day.

According to the media, among the first measures of de-climbing would be to allow more exercise, or even sunbathing or picnicking in the parks, provided that a distance of two meters between people is respected.

Crowded from the beginning of the confinement, the great London parks have already experienced this weekend a multiplication of these still unauthorized activities.

And the streets became lively on Friday, 75th anniversary of the surrender of the Nazis at the end of World War II, with small parties between more or less distant neighbors.

Another of the first measures contemplated is the reopening of gardening shops, one of the favorite pastimes of the British and which they have been deprived of due to the closing of the stores.

Given the serious economic consequences of the seven weeks of confinement, the government is considering allowing those who cannot work from home to return to their workplaces.

However, the executive can establish a 14-day quarantine for all persons entering the country, except those from Ireland, and increase fines for those who break the rules.

– Alert system –

Most of these measures however will apply only to England as the autonomous nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland themselves determine their de-escalation.

A five-level, color-coded alert system from red to green, similar to that in place for the terrorist threat, will inform the country of the evolution of the pandemic to determine where and how confinement is eased.

“Right now we believe the country is at four on a scale of five, with five being the most concerning,” Minister of Local Government and Housing Robert Jenrick told Sky News television.

“Our aspiration is to go down as fast as we can to three,” he said.

At each stage, “we will be in a position to open and reactivate more aspects of the economy and our lives,” he said, insisting that any measure to resume economic activity will be taken with “great care and caution”, monitoring its effect on infection rate.

For weeks, the British authorities have repeatedly repeated the message “stay home”, but now it will change to “stay alert” and “control the virus”.

A government scientific adviser told the Sunday Times that the UK could exceed 100,000 coronavirus deaths by the end of the year if confinement is lifted too quickly.