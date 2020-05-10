Boris Johnson’s New Plans for Gradual Relaxation of Confinement could mean the partial reopening of primary schools in England, shops and nurseries from June, while some cafes or restaurants would return to activity from July. For its part, outdoor activity is allowed in England from this Wednesday.

In a speech to the nation this Sunday, the Prime Minister said that “there is no immediate end to confinement”, as people will still have to stay home most of the time and stay within your own family groups.

Starting this Monday, citizens who cannot work from home must be “actively encouraged” to go to workBut avoid using public transportation if possible, he noted.

The Prime Minister has said that very young children (up to 6 years old) they could go back to school on June 1st at the earliestWhile older children may return before summer break.

He added that “some places” (bars, restaurants …) could open in July and stated that “soon will be the time” to impose quarantine on people who come to the country by air.

Earlier this Sunday, Johnson tweeted confirmation that the government’s orientation had changed. from “staying home” to “staying alert”. The new slogan has received much criticism. Not surprisingly on Tuesday it was confirmed that the United Kingdom has the highest number of official deaths as a result of the coronavirus in Europe. This means that the country has surpassed Italy as the most affected country in the region and is now the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 related deaths, after the USA. This Sunday, the death toll reached 31,855, with a daily increase of 269 in the last 24 hours.

