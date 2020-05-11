Starting this week, physical activities can be carried out on the street, and it is planned to return to classes and reopen stores on June 1.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced this Sunday a series of steps to make the coronavirus quarantine more flexible, which he said could allow the back to school next June 1st.

Through a message to the nation, he clarified that the Relaxation in the restrictions of social distancing will depend on five conditions: protect medical personnel, see sustained declines in the death rate, see sustained and significant declines in the infection rate, obtain sufficient personal protective equipment for those who need it, and ensure that the measures taken do not force the rate of reproduction of the disease and the capacity of the health system is exceeded.

In the video of just over 13 minutes, Johnson also explained that containment measures will be divided into five levels, in which the one means that the Covid-19 is no longer present in the United Kingdom; and level five, which was not reached; is the most critical because it foresees the saturation of hospital services.

“During the period of confinement we have been at level four, and thanks to their sacrifice we are now in a position to begin advancing in steps to level three,” he said.

“This is not the time simply to end quarantine this week. Instead, we are taking the first careful steps to modify our measures, “he said.

So work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can’t work from home. To ensure you are safe at work we have been working to establish new guidance for employers to make workplaces COVID-secure. #StayAlert – Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020

That said, the Prime Minister announced the first step that has to do with work. He advised that Those who can continue doing it from home, continue in this way, but that in the case of those who do not, such as those in construction or manufacturing, avoid using public transport if possible “because we must maintain and will maintain social distancing and, therefore, capacity will be limited.” He mentioned as options, private cars, cycling or walking.

Johnson also said that starting this week, physical activities can be carried out on the street, respecting social distancing and that the practice of sport is only with family members. If this is not respected, new fines will be imposed.

Step 2: At the earliest, by June 1 – after half term – we believe we may be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops and to get primary pupils back into schools, in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6. # StayAlert – Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020

“In step two, no later than June 1, after the semester, we believe that we can be in a position to begin the gradual reopening of stores and bring primary school students to schools, in stages, starting with reception, year 1 and year 6 ”, he said.

“And the third step, no later than July, and subject to all these conditions and more scientific advice; if and only if the numbers support it, we hope to reopen at least part of the hotel industry and other public places, provided they are safe and enforce social distancing, “he added.

If we as a nation begin to fulfil the conditions I have set out, then in the next few weeks and months we may be able to go further. We are driven by the science, the data and public health. It depends on all of us – the entire country – to #StayAlert to keep the R down. pic.twitter.com/KuiPs7mQL8 – Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020

Johnson said he was confident that he could use this plan to lead the country through the next. However, he warned: “if we cannot do it on those dates, if the alert level does not allow it, we will simply wait.”

“I must emphasize again that this is all conditional… It is up to all of us, the entire country, to follow the advice, observe the social distancing and keep that transmission rate low, ”he insisted.

To avoid reinfection from abroad, the Prime Minister commented that Travelers arriving in the UK by air may be subject to a mandatory quarantine to prevent the disease from being imported from other sites.

On Monday morning the Prime Minister will go to Parliament and in the afternoon he will answer questions from the public to complete the new plan to get out of the confinement.