Some Britons will return to work next week, but the UK will remain confined until June when they will be able to reopen primary schools and shops, Boris Johnson announced Sunday, introducing a “conditional” deconfinition plan for the world’s second-leading death toll from coronavirus. .

Hardly criticized for his initial relaxation from the pandemic, Johnson, who was hospitalized in intensive care for covid-19, became an advocate of caution and patience.

“It would be folly to throw away what has been achieved allowing a second spike” of infections, he said in a highly anticipated television message to announce how he intends to gradually dismantle the confinement imposed since March 23.

The United Kingdom is the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus, with some 32,000 deaths, and the second in the world behind the United States, whose population (327 million) is almost five times higher.

Given the serious economic consequences of confinement – the Bank of England predicts a 14% drop in GDP – the government decided to call on sectors such as construction or manufacturing to resume work starting Monday.

“They should go to work if they can’t work from home,” said Johnson, aware that many employees and unions oppose as long as safety is not guaranteed.

Schools and shops in June

Given the psychological weight of confinement, starting Wednesday, people will also be encouraged to “do unlimited outdoor exercise”, sunbathe, drive to remote destinations, even play in teams, even if only among “members of the same household”.

The large London parks have already experienced a multiplication of picnics and other group activities not yet authorized this weekend.

And the streets became lively on Friday, 75th anniversary of the surrender of the Nazis at the end of World War II, with small parties between more or less distant neighbors.

On the other hand, fines will be increased for those who break the rules, Johnson said, warning that “if there are problems, we will not hesitate to put the brakes on the de-escalation.”

A quarantine will also be imposed on people entering the country by plane, advanced on Saturday by airport operators, calling it “catastrophic”.

In a second phase “June 1 at the earliest,” shops and primary schools may reopen. Then, in July, “public places” such as cafes and restaurants that can respect distance are expected to resume their activity.

This slow and progressive lack of confidence is, however, “conditional” and will depend on the results, the prime minister warned.

“If we cannot do it on those dates, if the alert level does not allow it, we will simply wait,” he emphasized.

“Stay alert”

The British government changed its slogan from “stay home” to “stay alert”, drawing widespread criticism from the opposition, which denounced a dangerous lack of clarity, waiting for Johnson to appear before Parliament on Monday to explain .

“Sending conflicting messages makes people think it’s okay to relax now,” said the head of the Scottish semi-autonomous government, pro-independence Nicola Sturgeon.

The measures decided by Johnson will be limited to England, since Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland determine by themselves their de-escalation.

And they will be based on an alert system with five levels, similar to the one that exists for the terrorist threat, which will report on the evolution of the pandemic.

“Right now we believe the country is at four on a scale of five, with the fifth being the most concerning,” Local Government and Housing minister Robert Jenrick told Sky News.

With the new averages, this week the country will enter level three, Johnson said.

The de-escalation will be accompanied by hundreds of thousands of weekly tests – the goal is to do 200,000 daily by the end of May – and a tracking system using a mobile application that will warn people when they have been in contact with an infected person.

