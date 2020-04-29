The Prime Minister Boris Johnson, just out of recovery after suffering from Covid-19 disease, and his partner Carrie Symonds announced on Wednesday the birth of their son, “a healthy little boy”.

The child was born “in a London hospital early this morning” and is “very well” along with his mother, said their spokesperson, creating surprise, the birth not being planned so soon.

Fifth child

Boris Johnson, 55, was infected with the new coronavirus, resulting in a week of hospitalization, including three nights in intensive care. Her fiancée, 32, suffered the symptoms.

“The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds wish to thank the fantastic maternity team,” said their spokesperson.

Boris Johnson already has four children with a childhood friend married in second marriage. He recognized another child born of an extra marital union and the press lent him another illegitimate child.

Absent from the Commons question session

He resumed government orders on Monday after a period of convalescence. He will be absent from the traditional question-and-answer session to the head of government in the House of Commons, which is held midday every Wednesday.

He will be replaced by a member of his government who will face opposition questions about the lack of protective equipment for carers and staff in retirement homes the government’s goal of reaching 100,000 coronavirus screenings per day and the containment lifted, introduced on March 23, and extended at least until May 7.

Decreased number of cases

The United Kingdom is one of the European countries most affected by the pandemic, with more than 21,000 deaths in British hospitals and thousands more in retirement homes, which must be included from Wednesday on the balance sheets. daily.

A decline has started but the authorities call to continue to respect the confinement, in place until at least May 7.

The number of officially registered infections reaches 161,145 cases, said the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, at a press conference on Tuesday.