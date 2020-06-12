British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused a group of extremists of having “kidnapped” recent anti-racist demonstrations in the United Kingdom and asked “not to censor the past”, following the collapse or degradation of statues of personalities from the colonial era.

It is evident that the protests have unfortunately been hijacked by extremists whose aim is violence.

We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot claim to have a different story, “he said, while denouncing” intolerable attacks on the police. “

For his part, the Mayor of London, the Labor party Sadiq Khan, expressed his concern about the possibility of violence and vandalism in demonstrations planned for this weekend by anti-racist and far-right organizations.

“I am extremely concerned that further demonstrations in central London can not only spread COVID-19, but cause disorder, vandalism and violence,” Khan said in a statement.

Protection of statues against protests of racism

This fear led to the protection of monuments such as the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, located near the Parliament of Westminster, on which last weekend a protester wrote “He was a racist” next to the name of the conservative leader and hero of World War II against the Nazis. To protect it, the statue was locked in a box built specifically.

As in other countries, several symbols of the British colonial past were recently the target of protests triggered by the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in the United States.

The threat of violent disturbances adds to the health risks in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. In the UK, with more than 41,000 killed by COVID-19 and in gradual discontent, meetings of more than six people remain unauthorized.

Although the British Prime Minister said he understood the “legitimate desire to demonstrate against discrimination” and acknowledged that “much remains to be done” to combat racism, Johnson stated that “the only responsible attitude is to stay away from these protests.”

