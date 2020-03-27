Boris Jhonson, Prime Minister of Great Britain tests Covid-19 | Instagram

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, tested positive for the new coronavirus Covid-19 in a test that was performed.

In the last 24 hours I have had mild symptoms and I tested positive for coronavirus, “Johnson said on his Twitter account.

The Prime Minister He said he is in isolation to avoid spreading the virus, but that it will continue to fulfill its responsibilities at the head of the government and facing the pandemic via video conferences.

Together we will overcome this, “he assured in a tweet.

It should be mentioned that Johnson decided to undergo the test on the advice of his main medical adviser after showing mild symptoms, his office explained.

Likewise, he took the measures of restriction before the contingency and is isolated in his official residence at 10 Downing St from where he continues to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.

The Minister also reported that among some of the symptoms he presented was fever and persistent cough

Have no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the magic of modern technology to communicate with my entire team, leading the fight against the coronavirus, “said the president.

Before this week, the prince Charles of England announced that it tested positive for the virus.

The diagnosis, which was greatly feared in Great Britain, became a reality after a statement from the Prince carlos, heir to the throne of Great Britain tested positive coronavirus.

The announcement which was given this Wednesday confirmed the diagnosis after some suspicions They would take him to keep himself isolated on a royal family property in Scotland, Clarence House explained.

Apparently, he decided to finally undergo the test after presenting some mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Likewise, it had been reported that the The prince he was in the company of his wife Camila, of 72 years who gave negative to the test.

