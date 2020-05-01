Boris Becker He is someone who has witnessed decades and decades of evolution in his sport. Never, like all his contemporaries, had he encountered a similar situation. A moment that endangers the viability of professional tennis and that urges to make structural changes, or, at least, to raise them. The former German tennis player spoke to Laureus about the panorama that tennis faces today and in the near future. One of those events that has not yet been canceled is the Us Open, the last Grand Slam of the year, but which is impossible to celebrate.

“It is the only Grand Slam that still stands, but New York was, until a couple of weeks ago, the city most affected by the virus. I do not think that holding a tennis tournament there is prudent,” added the German, who was also quite clear with the Current situation who lives the sport of racket. “I think we are in a moment of crisis in tennis. Apart from perhaps the 75 best men and women, the rest of the professional players they need a weekly income, they need their prize money. The reality is that they cannot even play, they cannot go to a club and they cannot teach because of social distancing. ”

So Boris wanted to mention the small tournaments, who may not be able to stand up in the face of the hurricane that this pandemic is causing: “You have to ask yourself if tennis is enough to give work to a thousand people. Until the crisis began, the answer was yes, but I am sure that many smaller tournaments that could not be held are struggling to recover financially because they have lost a lot of money by not holding it. So it is also a matter of time. ”

Becker also dedicated words to the idea of unite the WTA and ATP, something that he sees feasible and for which he appealed, setting the example of parity in Grand slams: “Men and women earn the same in big tournaments, which I don’t think will happen in other sports. We have always progressed with respect to the society in which we live, with equal rights on tennis courts, as well that a joint organization between WTA and ATP is just the next step. It is a big step, yes. There are already some joint tournaments throughout the United States, or in Miami, there are other Masters 1000 tournaments that are not in that situation. still but i think it would be one step in the right direction. Once we get out of the tunnel, the new normal will be different. We are still in a position to control what happens in the future if we work together. “

In addition, the Grand Slams winner also referred to a bitter aftertaste of this 2020: not being able to see or be present in Wimbledon, the Tennis Cathedral of which he has so many good memories kept: “Wimbledon has been my summer for 35 or 40 years. That it is not disputed this year is going to leave a huge void.” Of course, the German is clear what are the current priorities in a world that changes every second: “Life as we know it has changed since we have been confined by this pandemic, since it came into our lives. I have lived in the UK for many years and never seen a situation like this before. We live in a difficult world, but now more than ever I trust and believe that the sport it has the power to change the world. “

.