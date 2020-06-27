Not everything is critical towards Novak Djokovic after the dispute of the Adria Tour without sanitary security measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

06/27/2020 at 15:03 CEST

SPOTR.ES

Despite the fact that Djokovic has been beaten all over the place, especially after testing positive himself apart from other players and people linked to them as coaches or wives, voices also come out justifying the performance of the number one, organizer of said humanitarian tournament .

The former tennis player and former coach of Djokovic wanted to throw a spear in favor of the Serbian tennis player: “The Adria Tour was held with a noble purpose and that is why I want to defend Novak”, the German said in statements to the Serbian medium Sportklub.

Becker believes that “the criticism of him is unfair. The reason why all these tennis players appeared at the tournament was noble,” he justified.

However, he did not hesitate to emphasize the negative parts of the organization of the Adria Tour: “It is true that parties and a basketball game were not necessary, But when I was 30 years old I also liked to go out and have fun with friends. I don’t justify it, but I understand the temptation, ”said the German, winner of six GRand Slams in his sports career.

Finally, Boris wished everyone a speedy recovery: “Hopefully those infected do not have consequences and serious symptoms. I am sure that everyone, like tennis, will recover soon”, wished the former tennis player.

Djokovic has been in quarantine with his wife since June 23, the day he tested positive for coronavirus. This Sunday a new test should be carried out to find out if he is still infected with COVID-19.