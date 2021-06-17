Boricuas will seek to shine outside of Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico- Led by the hand of Puerto Rican manager Ricardo Figueroa and Split-T, young Puerto Rican boxers Omar Rosario, Juan Zayas and Bryan “Chary” Chevalier will be looking to shine in important fights to be held in the coming weeks in Las Vegas , Dominican Republic and California.

“We are working hard to give the boys a workshop,” said Figueroa, who also manages the career of José ‘Cheito’ Román. “The commitment that I have, like Split-T, is to keep our boxers active. Last week John Bauza shone in Las Vegas, beating Christon Edwards by knockout. The work is being done and big fights will keep coming. We are very grateful to Top Rank, Universal Promotions, Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy Promotions, and DiBella Entertainment for the work they are doing. We will continue to shine. “

The promising super lightweight boxer, Omar Rosario (3-0, 1KO), will enter the ring this Saturday, June 19 in Las Vegas, where he will have a dangerous four-round undefeated duel against American Wilfred Mariano (3- 0, 2KO’s).

Meanwhile, on Friday, June 25 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, the Bayamon bantamweight boxer, Juan Zayas (3-0, 3KO’s), will fight in four rounds against the promising Dominican boxer Yeimy Mejías, who will be making his professional debut. .

Meanwhile, the interim WBO Latin champion from Bayamon in the featherweight division, Bryan “Chary” Chevalier (15-1-1, 12KO’s), will have the most important challenge of his young career, this when he measures forces against Diego De la Hoya ( 22-1, 10KO’s) in combat on Friday, July 9 in California.

“These are the fights that make boxers grow. We have to present them with increasingly important challenges to take them to the next level. They are doing the work in the gym, and I am sure they will shine in the ring ”, concluded Figueroa.