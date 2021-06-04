BorgWarner’s electric turbo revolution is coming in 2023 with a new hybrid

BorgWarner has signed a global agreement to supply your advanced eTurbo to a major manufacturer in Europe about which they have not given more clues. We only know that, if all goes according to plan, production would begin in September 2023 and will come with a new hybrid.

They have not even revealed what type of hybrid car (conventional or plug-in) will be equipped with the BorgWarner electric turbo. For now, there is only a couple of data on the table. The first one is that it will be a model with a 400 volt battery. The second that could go hand in hand with an engine Miller cycle. According to BorgWarner, the eTurbo is particularly well suited for these blocks because it offers better fuel economy and a further reduction in emissions without a huge loss of performance.

The BorgWarner eTurbo

What is the eTurbo? Is about a mechanical turbocharger equipped with an electric motor ultrafast speed drive coupled directly to the shaft. A solution that provides the added benefit of electrified boost assist for improved response… in addition to the familiar and common benefits of turbocharging.

Now let’s talk about figures of the BorgWarner electric turbo: it reduces the response time in power delivery by 50%, that is, the turbo lag that is how long it takes for the turbo to kick in when we step on the accelerator. On the other hand, it offers a 200% faster transient response.

The electric turbo

The essence of an electric turbo is practically the same as a conventional one: getting the smallest engines to deliver more power without shooting consumption. How? Taking advantage of the exhaust gases to turn a turbine that will move another turbine to increase the pressure of the air that goes into the engine.

However, electric turbos have a difference compared to the usual operation: a high-speed electric motor coupled to the shaft replaces that second turbine. This gives the possibility to take action at any time and be more efficient. Thus, the turbo lag is reduced almost completely because the operation of the turbo and the power delivery are controlled with greater precision.

Other advantages of the eTurbo

BorgWarner explains that your turbo can also serve as generator collecting excess exhaust energy and converting it into electrical energy. In this way, powering certain accessories or the battery itself is more efficient; it would even allow the use of a smaller stack size. To this must be added its ability to reduce emissions and recirculation of exhaust gases on demand.

Source: Automotive World