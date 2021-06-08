BorgWarner introduces an electric turbo for hybrid cars, to debut in 2023

Electric turbos are taking over the combustion engines. BorgWarner has just presented its new e-turbo, a component that will be standard in all hybrid models of a large European manufacturer, whose identity is unknown for now. A device that will eliminate the typical lag and with significant fuel savings.

Manufacturers have been using 48 Volt technology for years to reduce polluting emissions and fuel consumption, in addition to using this device also for extra power that lasts only a few seconds. Manufacturers like Mercedes are about to release a new starter motor with a power of 400 Volts, so it will double the power in the boost function.

For many it is not enough, and the question goes through the electric turbos. The star brand will debut in 2022 with this supercharger technology, and BorgWarner, one of the major automotive suppliers, has presented its e-turbo particular and own. It has developed especially for high voltage hybrids, models that will enter in production in September 2023.

With BorgWarner’s new e-turbo, hybrid batteries can be smaller

The BorgWarner e-turbo offers different solutions in addition to supercharging

Sources from BorgWarner point out that “Our eTurbo is a single machine solution with integrated power electronics capable of providing robust electrified boost and assist recovery to a wide range of vehicles”, adding that “BorgWarner has a long and productive history with this manufacturer, and we are excited to bring increased engine efficiency and performance to our customer through this 400 Volt hybrid application. ‘

The e-turbo is a mechanical turbocharger equipped with an electric motor coupled directly to the shaft, capable of turning at a very high speed, thus not only eliminating the usual delay in the operation of this component, but also offering a response of up to 200% compared to mechanical, which saves fuel and also reduces emissions as no loss of performance.

Its functions are greatly expanded, as it can also function as a generator, so that excess energy from the exhaust gases can be transformed into electrical energy to power some electrical components. Even a lower capacity battery can be fitted for the hybrid system, since the e-turbo can contribute to the charge. Manufacturers can also use the system as EGR valve for exhaust gas recirculation on demand.

