Borg visited Vilas

One of the most iconic rivals he had Guillermo Vilas during his professional career he was the Swede Bjorn Borg, with whom he had tough and memorable duels in the 70s. And this week, the Argentine had a surprise: received a visit from the Swede at his home in Monaco, who traveled to the city for the tournament that was played there.

“We are deeply grateful to the Borg family – Patricia and Björn – for visiting us in Monaco today. It is always a pleasure to have them around and to see the great friendship that Björn built with Guillermo beyond tennis and they continue to maintain. Thanks from my heart. Vilas Family, “was written on Willy’s Twitter, with an image of one of the clashes between the two.

The two had already met two years ago, in the same tournament, and that time they were publicly shown together. In this case, the meeting was private.

Borg and Vilas played 22 times, with 17 victories for the Swede and five for the Mar del Plata. The Swede was left with two Roland Garros finals, in 1975 and 1978. The Argentine once said with irony: “I was always very honest and in the run-up to a final in Paris we trained together. I rehearsed my tactic. When we went to play, Borg did the opposite of what he had done in practice. I did not speak to him anymore … “.

On Bjorn’s side

Borg also posted the meeting on his Instagram. “Good friends forever“He wrote. And Modesto Tito Vásquez, former Davis Cup captain, replied:” Seeing Guillermo smile is worth the photo. ” Although the image that the Swede used was one of the previous meeting.

Vilas, 68, remember, is going through a disease that causes cognitive decline. He is contained by Phian, his Thai wife, and shares his time with their four children.

