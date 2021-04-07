‘Borderlands’ will not take place in the same video game universe

After the announcement of the hiring of Edgar Ramirez (‘Bright’) as one of the protagonists of ‘Borderlands‘, the executive producer of the video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Entertainment Company, Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to clarify the relationship that the film will maintain with this universe:

“The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Video Game Universe. We are authentic with the characters, the tone and the style, but we allow independent stories. The media are not the same, so the content should not be subject to the same rules, “said Pitchford.

Lionsgate has also revealed the official synopsis for the film, which will focus on some unusual heroes recruited for a rescue mission. In it we also see some details of characters such as those played by Cate Blanchett (Lilith) and Kevin Hart (Roland).

Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the most powerful SOB in the universe, Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with a very peculiar team: Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a preteen demolition beast; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s muscular and rhetorical protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous control of sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistent and cunning robot. These unlikely heroes must fight alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing child, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe may be in their hands, but they will fight for something else: for each other.

Directed by Eli Roth from a script by Craig Mazin, the film’s cast consists of Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny. Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg and Haley Bennett in a new role for the time being.

With more than 57 million units sold worldwide,‘Borderlands’ includes elements for the creation of characters such as those found in role-playing video games. Upon entering the game, the player selects one of four characters, each with their own unique special abilities and a predilection for certain weapons. The four characters are: Roland the Soldier, Mordecai the Hunter, Lilith the Mermaid, and Brick, a Berserker. From then on, players complete missions assigned by non-playable characters or reward posters, which once completed reward the player with experience points, money, or items.

Roth himself will join a team of producers including Avi Arad and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions label and Erik Feig for PICTURESTART. The last draft of the script for this future film distributed by Lionsgate has been the work of Craig Mazin (‘Chernobyl’), with a production that began a few days ago.

Regarding executive producers, they will be Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the video game franchise and founder of Gearbox Software, and Strauss Zelnick, president and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.