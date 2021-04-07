Borderlands signs another great actor: Edgar Ramírez

Eli Roth adjusts the last details of his adaptation of the video game Borderlands. A great actor will complete the cast.

The recognized Edgar ramirez (The Bourne Ultimatum, The Girl on the Train, Bright) is confirmed to be part of the cast of Borderlands. Roth, who will lead the project, has confirmed it.

One of the last participations of the Latino was his leading role in Yes Day, film of Netflix.

“What an incredible honor to have an actor of Edgar’s caliber, talent and charisma perform alongside Cate blanchett and to this extraordinary team ”. These were the words of the filmmaker collected by Deadline.

Among the casting members who have been present in the production of this film are renowned actors such as: Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Haley bennett and Jack black.

The argument

An unexpected team of heroes joins in an interspace adventure to rescue the daughter of the most powerful being in the universe, Atlas. This is precisely the character that Ramírez will play, who is of Venezuelan nationality.

Robots, renegade soldiers and scientists will make up this group of saviors who will have to face all kinds of galactic threats. Will they achieve their mission?

Character

While his little girl is in danger, this feared man had to be played by someone at the height of his strength, that is why the president of Lionsgate, company that will produce Borderlands in the cinema, said:

“The strength of Edgar’s presence and the strength of his acting talent make him the ideal choice to play Atlas, a character who controls the destiny of many in the Borderlands universe. It is the perfect complement to this perfect cast, “he said. Nathan kahane.

Borderlands is one of the best-selling games today

Borderlands: A Blockbuster:

On the other hand, the two-time winner of the Grammy, Craig mazin, who is leading the creation of the series of The last of us, will be the scriptwriter of this tape.

The effort that the production company has made to bring together a first-rate acting group is based on the success of grassroots video games. In fact, Borderlands 3, which was recently released for Play Station 5 and Xbox x, has sold more than 12 million copies.

For his part, in the last two awards ceremonies Gamescom was awarded as best multiplayer game and best game in progress.

All these merits mean that what is going to be reflected on the screens generates a lot of expectation in the fans, as well as in the collection for those who have placed the capital.