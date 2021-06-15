Borderlands: Kevin Hart Says Movie Looks Same As Game

Video game adaptations have been a grind for Hollywood. Most have been disastrous, but there have been a couple that have been saved from the stake and oblivion. Eli Roth has been commissioned to make the last one in which they have the hopes of being a film that knows how to capture the spirit of their respective game. In this case, the video game to adapt is Borderlands.

What characterizes this game is its cartoonish style. In that sense, the logical thing is that they would have made an animated adaptation, but that is not the case. They decided to do a live-action adaptation with a cast full of all kinds of stars. Among them we find Kevin Hart, which is an interesting decision because the film is not a comedy. It’s something closer to Mad Max – 91% than the tapes that this actor usually makes.

In fact, the actor was recently interviewed by Collider. Of course one of the things he mentioned is the change in his career involved in playing Roland in this film:

Again, it’s all about the wow factor. This is me rushing into action, no comedy. I am responsible for the action.

Perhaps this is the beginning of a new stage in the career of this actor who is more famous for his comic films than for appearing in bulletproof films on futuristic desert sets.

One of the most striking things he said in the interview is that the movie is going to look like the game and that fans are not yet aware of that fact:

The fan base that follows this game is huge and unreal, but I don’t think even they have a clear idea of ​​how closely we are adapting the game. It looks like the game. It’s unbelievable, you can’t really believe it.

On the other hand, he also talked about when he had a conversation with Eli roth. They talked about whether he might be able to play the role of Roland:

He said to me, ‘Kevin, if he tells me that you can come prepared and you want to come and do this, then you are my subject.’ So I went and did some training with some Navy SEALS, I got good with guns and very good at hand-to-hand combat. The experience filming Borderlands here in Budapest has been incredible. Cate Blanchett, Kamie Lee Curtis, me, Flo [Munteanu], Ariana [Greenblatt]… I mean our cast is unreal. He is doing something truly amazing. I can tell that visually it’s going to be like something you’ve never seen before. Somehow I find myself in these spaces where you get a role in these intellectual properties that are coming to the big screen and that have the potential to become something much bigger … Borderlands … nobody knows what to expect, but if this comes out and connect with people the right way, you could watch Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3. It’s that good.

On the other hand, for those who do not know video games or simply for those who want to know what the film is going to be about, here is the official synopsis:

Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, against her will returns to her home planet Pandora to find the daughter of the most powerful HDP in the universe, Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team: Roland, an elite former mercenary who is desperate to find redemption; Tiny Tina, a fierce preteen demolition expert; Krieg, Tina’s muscular and rhetorically incapacitated protector; Tannis, a scientist with a tenuous contact with reality; and Claptrap, a persistently smart robot. These unlikely heroes must fight alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the lost girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe may be in their hands, but they will be fighting something else: each other.

We will see if it is a good adaptation or one more failure to the list.

