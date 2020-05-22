By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/21/2020 1:42 pm

The players of Borderlands must be prepared, because A new expansion for the third installment in the series will be available next month. Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption It is the name of this DLC, which will allow us to explore new locations, experiment with more weapons, and meet interesting characters from this universe.

According to The Borderlands Show, Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on June 25, and you can purchase this content separately or as part of the season pass. This is Gearbox’s description of this new content:

“You will travel to the harsh desert planet of Gehenna to claim a reward for The Devil Riders, a band of vicious bandits mounted on top of fearsome beasts. The Devil Riders have been terrorizing the small town of Vestige, and you’ll have to team up with the locals if you want to have any hope of administering some border justice. Along the way, you will meet new faces like Rose, a skilled warrior in pistols and katana alike, and Juno, a tough fighter with a checkered past. ”

As its name implies, this DLC will be inspired by the western, cowboys and fugitives from the law. Each new weapon, location, and vehicle will feature a design inspired by this historic period. But this is not all, since Gearbox also shared a preview image for the fourth DLC of the game. Gearbox said it will have more to say about that at a later date. Therefore, you can prepare for the launch of Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption in Borderlands 3 on June 25.

On related topics, Cate Blanchett may be able to portray Lilith in the Borderlands movie. Similarly, with Borderlands Science you can contribute to scientific research.

Via: Borderlands

Rumor: Original Xbox source code leaked



CD Projekt RED is already the most valuable video game company in Europe

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.