The truth is that the first half of the Nintendo Switch year is a bit quarantined. Yes, with Animal Crossing New Horizons many of us don’t need anything else, but we have to think about the future. And the truth is that the fact that on May 29 a lot of games accumulate does not seem the best market strategy. One of those titles that will arrive on that date is the Borderlands Legendary Collection, the compilation of Borderlands, Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-sequel in their full versions.

1080p, 30 fps and motion control for all three Borderlands on Nintendo Switch

When Nintendo Direct Mini or Big N was announced in the past, neither Gearbox discussed the technical data of these ports to Nintendo Switch. What was discussed is that only the base of the first delivery will be included in the cartridge, needing more than 40 gigabytes of free space to download the rest of the content. Luckily we found out today thanks to Gamereactor that the developer of these conversions to the Nintendo hybrid is the Californian studio Turn Me Up, who assure that the triple that invented that of the shooter-looters will go to 30 frames per second and 1080p resolution on Nintendo Switch without having to crop or downgrade the visuals of the original titles. Also the icing on the cake is that they have developed a motion control play mode, a feature that until now was not available in any of the versions for other consoles or PCs, something that many of the Nintendo Switch players will undoubtedly appreciate, because playing these types of games pointing directly feels much more organic and about everything accurate.

