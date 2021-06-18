Border Patrol Rescued “Coyote” From Drowning While Trafficking People

Staff of the United States Coast Guard rescued an individual suspected of smuggling illegal immigrants who was drowning in the waters of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Coast Guard personnel working on the banks of the river found a raft with four subjects trying to cross the border from Mexico to the United States.

Seeing the agents the migrants quickly jumped from the raft into the river waters to avoid being detained.

The alleged smuggler began to submerge and called for help, the statement details.

Members of the Coast Guard managed to help the subject, identified as a Mexican citizen who was turned over to Border Patrol agents.

The three passengers on the raft were detained in a nearby area by Border Patrol agents.

This Wednesday in the Río Grande Valley (RGV) sector, four human smuggling attempts were intercepted, which resulted in 54 detained migrants, including those traveling on the raft.

A group of 42 migrants were discovered in a residence in Mission, Texas, used as a hideout for illegal immigrants.

In another incident, two Hondurans were discovered and arrested at a hotel in Mercedes, Texas. While At a hotel in Edinburg, Texas, six migrants were found staying in various rooms, including two potential caretakers.

Immigrant rescues and detentions continue to overwhelm this sector of Texas. In May, migrant detentions at the U.S.-Mexico border reached another all-time high with more than 180,034 undocumented detainees.

The figure represents an increase of about 1% compared to the 178,622 in April, which in turn were 3% higher than the 173,348 in March, two months that at the time already marked all-time highs.

Most of the arrests of undocumented persons, more than 121,000, corresponded to adults who migrated alone, a sharp rise compared to the 111,000 of the previous month; while more than 44,000 arrived in families.