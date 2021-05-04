Border Patrol believes the boat that capsized in San Diego was used to bring immigrants to the United States.



The panga flipped over and broke when colliding with a rocky area of ​​the coast.

Photo: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

The Border Patrol suspects that the boat that capsized in a rocky area of ​​Point Loma, on the San Diego coast, was used to transport immigrants from Mexico to the United States without authorization. The accident killed at least three people and sent another 27 to hospital, authorities reported.

“Any indication from our perspective is that it was a smuggling vessel that was used to smuggle migrants into the United States, ”said Border Patrol supervisory agent Jeffery Stephenson.

Lifeguard chief James Gartland said the maritime accident was probably “one of the biggest boat accidents” the region has seen. “It’s a tragedy”he added.

San Diego lifeguards first received a report about a ship that appeared to be in trouble around 10 a.m. The information the agency received was that the boat was heading to shore with a person on board, as the authorities said.

Both the lifeguards and other agencies arrived at the scene minutes before 10:30 in the morning on Saturday and soon realized that the size of the accident was greater than expected, as said by Lieutenant Rick Romero, from the service of San Diego lifeguard.

Later it was learned that it was a boat known as the 40-foot panga baja that was carrying 30 people. This information was sufficient for the Border Patrol determined what could be a smuggling boat, although information on ages, genders and nationalities has not yet been made public.

The waves pushed seven people, including two who drowned, according to the lieutenant. Emergency crews rescued one person from a cliff and another 22 made it to shore on their own.

“There were people in the water, drowning, being sucked into the current,” Romero said, according to the Associated Press.

However, the total number of deaths is not yet clear. The Coast Guard said in a statement Sunday night that the death toll had risen to four, but the local coroner’s office listed three. Among them are a 41-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman and a man whose age is unknown.

Total, 27 people were transferred to hospitals with very different medical conditions. Most of them walked to the ambulance, as Romero explained.

The route through the Pacific Ocean has become an alternative for human and drug trafficking to the United States after the Trump Administration tightened the conditions for crossing by land.

Since March 2020, immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras captured at the border are immediately expelled to Mexico without the possibility of seeking asylum. President Joe Biden has excluded unaccompanied minors from removal, but most adults are sent back.