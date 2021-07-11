Border Patrol Agent in Texas Caught Carrying “Wounded” Honduran Immigrant at Border



Border Patrol Agents in El Paso, Texas.

Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / . / .

A photo on Twitter shows the dramatic moment when a Border Patrol (CBP) agent carries an injured Honduran immigrant near the US-Mexico border.

The image was shared by Brian Hastings, head of that agency in the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas, which in recent months has seen an increase in the arrival of undocumented immigrants.

A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection told the Daily Mail that the woman was spotted by two border agents on Wednesday.

⛑ HAPPENING NOW- LEFT BEHIND # BP Special Operations Detachment carry a migrant out of the brush and to safety. The migrant suffered an injury while being smuggled into the US. # RESCUES # SavingLives # Heroes pic.twitter.com/JCX84aszNA – Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) July 8, 2021

The female could not walk.

Both officers took turns carrying the wound approximately 2,600 feet through brush and swampy terrain until they reached the highway and station near Mission.

At the scene and after being examined by a doctor, they discovered that the woman was fine.

The Honduran woman was deported to Mexico.

The image is reminiscent of a video released last month of another CBP officer carrying a migrant on his back after the undocumented woman sprained her ankle while trying to cross the border.

On June 14, the 40-year-old woman got lost in the Jacumba region of California and alerted the citizen hotline in Mexico C5 to ask for help.

The Mexican authorities proceeded to contact border agents in the El Centro sector, who they located the woman by the GPS system and they rescued her at around 10:22 am

It is unclear if the woman was deported.