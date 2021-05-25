Bordalás will be the new coach of Valencia

05/25/2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

EFE

Valencia, Getafe and coach Pepe Bordalás closed an agreement this Tuesday that will make the Alicante player the new coach of the Mestalla club in the next few hoursAccording to sources familiar with the negotiation confirmed to Efe.

Valencia and Bordalás had advanced an agreement, possibly for the next two seasons, in recent weeks that was pending for both clubs to find a way to compensate Getafe for the contract season that unites the coach and the Madrid club without having to pay your termination clause.

Finally, a conversation between leaders of both clubs has allowed both parties to advance the negotiation until they can close an agreement that could include the transfer of some players by Valencia to Getafe.

The operation is now only at the expense of formalizing it and signing the documents so the official status of the signing of Bordalás by Valencia could be a matter of hours.