Bordalás: “The requirement is not my hallmark, but that of the competition”

07/10/2021 at 1:49 PM CEST

.

The Valencia coach, José Bordalás, said that the demand and work are not his “hallmark” in a personal capacity, but are produced as a consequence of what “high competition and football as a whole” requires.

Bordalás He has completed two days of training with the team, of which he has highlighted in statements to the club’s media the enthusiasm with which the players have faced the challenge of the season that is now beginning.

“This work is going to be very important for the start of the championship – which for Valencia will take place on Friday August 13 at the Mestalla against Getafe, the former team of Bordalás-, since we want to get to the start of the championship in the best conditions and for that the work that we complete now will be fundamental, “he said.

“We have enough time, the preseason is for that and we are already impatient for a season that we want to be exciting,” concluded the Alicante coach.