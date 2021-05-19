Bordalás, on the ‘pole’ to coach Valencia

05/18/2021

On at 21:38 CEST

The paths of José Bordalás and Valencia seem destined to meet. After the frustrated attempt last summer, time has given the club and coach a second chance. Javi Gracia’s option has not ended up coming out as expected on the banks of the Turia, while Getafe’s course has been the worst since the Alicante coach began to direct the Azulona ship. Interest continues to exist on both sides and this time the end points to be different.

Bordalás was interviewed on Monday night in Onda Cero’s ‘El Transistor’ and did not want to get wet about his possible arrival at the Che entity. “Every season finale the same is said, last season they also related me to different teams. There is one day left and the only thing I think about is finishing in the best possible way, try to give a good image and then my president and I will sit down and analyze in detail, how we do each season & rdquor;, he assured.

The profile of José Bordalás is very popular in Valencia. Anil Murthy has several candidates in his sights, but the first on the list is the Alicante coach. He raised the roof of Getafe to unimaginable heights and once again walked his shield through emblematic European stadiums, making the most of a squad destined to roam the lower-middle part of the table.

With one more year of contract ahead, its clause amounts to 1.5 million. The intention of Valencia, which comes from loosening three million settlement to Javi Gracia, is not to pay a penny. From the tenacity or not in the negotiation of Ángel Torres, the options that the transfer takes place will pass. The blue president, after a year with more shadows than lights, values ​​a change on the bench more than ever to relaunch the project and close the successful Bordalás stage.

Diego Martínez remains on a secondary level, Granada coach. He is an object of desire in the Mestalla if Bordalás does not finally arrive, but also in the Coliseum in case his technician packs his bags. Be that as it may, events will rush in one direction or another in the coming days after the league ends.