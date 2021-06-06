Bopanna and Skugor prevail in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/06/2021

On at 2:31 PM CEST

The Indian tennis player Rohan bopanna, number 40 of the ATP and the Croatian Franko skugor, number 37 of the ATP had no problems to win in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros because his rivals, the Dutch player Matwe middelkoop, number 36 of the ATP and the Salvadoran tennis player Marcelo Arevalo, number 45 of the ATP could not appear to the party. After this result, the pair will be in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros.

In the quarterfinals, the winners will face the Spanish Pablo Andújar Alba Y Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) occurs between May 30 and June 12 on exterior clay. A total of 64 couples participate in the championship.