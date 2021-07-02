Bopanna and Mirza take the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Raina and Ramanathen

07/02/2021

Act. At 15:30 CEST

Indian players Rohan bopanna Y Sania mirza, number 38 of the ATP and number 160 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by beating in one hour and ten minutes by 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the indians Ankita raina Y Ramkumar Ramanathen, number 95 of the WTA and, number 124 of the WTA respectively in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the pair take the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 3 times, while the defeated pair, meanwhile, managed it once. In addition, Bopanna and Mirza had 77% of the first service, managing to win 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 77% and they achieved 63% of the service points. Finally, in terms of fouls, the winning players committed 6 double faults and the players of the defeated pair made a double fault.

In the round of 32, Bopanna and Mirza will face the French players Nicolas Mahut Y Kristina Mladenovic tomorrow Saturday from 12:00 Spanish time.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) a total of 48 couples participate. Likewise, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass.