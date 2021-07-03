Bopanna and Mirza get their place in the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/03/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

The Indians Rohan bopanna Y Sania mirza, number 38 of the ATP and number 160 of the WTA respectively fulfilled the predictions by winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon in forty-nine minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 British players Emily Webley-Smith Y Aidan mchugh. With this result, we will see the winners of this match in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The defeated pair did not manage to break the serve at any time, while the winners, for their part, did so on 4 occasions. In addition, Bopanna and Mirza were 65% effective on the first serve, committed a double fault and achieved 80% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 48% effectiveness, committed 5 double faults and managed to win the 52% of service points.

During the round of 16, Bopanna and Mirza will face off with the winners of the match between Gonzalo escobar Y Vera Zvonareva against Jean-Julien Rojer Y Andreja Klepac.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Mixed Doubles) occurs between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 47 couples participate in this competition.