Booster vaccine against covid-19 will be necessary

Spanish doctor works on a vaccine available to everyone 1:43

(CNN) – A COVID-19 booster shot, when licensed, will likely be needed within a year after the initial vaccination, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Wednesday.

“I think it will probably be a year from now,” Fauci said during an Axios interview about vaccination.

“We know that the efficacy of the vaccine lasts at least six months, and probably considerably longer, but I think it is almost certain that we will need a booster sometime within a year or so after receiving primary,” he said. Fauci.