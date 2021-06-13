Boost the flavor and nutrition of the food that this slow cooker on offer | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Crock Por is one of the pioneering brands in the development of digital slow cookers. This model on sale is a very attractive option.

Cook at slow fire has numerous advantages: enhances flavor and maintains the nutritional properties of food. Unfortunately few people can watch the casserole for several hours, that’s why slow cookers programmable are really useful.

Get this Crock Pot digital slow cooker CSC063X with a 15% discount, it stays at only 74.99 euros on Amazon.

With a volume of 7.5 liters, you can prepare up to 10 servings. So it is ideal for large families, or if you want to cook for the whole week. You can also freeze part of what you cook.

Get the Crock Pot CSC063X digital slow cooker for only 74.99 euros

It is possible to program it with a countdown timer to forget to keep an eye on her, and keep food warm for 20 to 30 minutes with warming mode, if dinner is delayed.

Dispose of an oven safe ceramic container, so you can prepare recipes in the pot and gratin or brown them by placing the container directly in the oven.

It is a pot to prepare all kinds of dishes: stews, meats, fish, legumes, vegetables, cakes, bread, yogurt, desserts and more.

With removable bowl it is possible to serve directly from the pot to the table, without using plates or pans. And it can also be put in the dishwasher.

According to the manufacturer, Crock Pot cooking is four times cheaper than to do it with a conventional casserole on the glass ceramic.

You can now purchase The Crock Pot CSC063X Digital Slow Cooker at a 15% discount, it stays at only 74.99 euros on Amazon.

