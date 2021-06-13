Boos from Russian fans at Belgium’s anti-racist gesture

06/13/2021 at 5:09 AM CEST

Russian fans gathered at St. Petersburg’s Krestovski Stadium whistled at Belgian footballers on Saturday when they knelt to denounce racism.

This happened just before the start of the match, in which the “red devils “defeated the home team comfortably (3-0).

Led by Romelu Lukaku, who would score two goals, the Belgians fell to their knees, a gesture that is already common in some championships and that other teams such as England and Scotland will emulate in the Eurocup. The referee, the Spanish Mateu Lahoz, also seconded the gesture.

The footballers of the Russian national team, where black footballers such as the Brazilian Ari have played in the past, decided not to imitate their rivals and did not stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM).