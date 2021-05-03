Boos continue to be difficult for José Altuve and the Astros

The boos they are still difficult for the Venezuelan Jose Altuve and his team in the Big leagues the Astros of Houston in the MLB.

Fans still haven’t forgotten about Astros and the famous theft of signs that they will not forget overnight, much less in a couple of seasons of the Big leagues and you forget.

No, they have shown with boos who are more present than ever and the theft of signs from Astros also, that is why in each game they remind him of it by shouting against him.

The Creole Jose Altuve stated that they are sticking together as teams even though sometimes the boos are a bit difficult for them in the MLB.

“I think sometimes it is difficult (to ignore the boos), but it is what we have to do to win games. We are learning how to do it. We stick together as a team, and that may be the key for us, ”he said. Jose Altuve in a report published by Chandler Rome of Big leagues.

Altuve So far this season, he has a .260 average, nine RBIs and one home run in 73 at-bats in the MLB 2021 with the Astros.