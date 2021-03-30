For many years, the cryptocurrency market has been dominated by Gen Z and millennials. And it is that, these younger generations have had a greater capacity to understand and accept the operation of crypto assets. However, according to investor Mike Novogratz this could start to change, ensuring that boomers will enter the crypto market in droves over the next year.

A generation gap

The generation gap in the adoption of cryptocurrencies should come as no surprise. While the last two generations, millennials and Z, have had extensive contact with technology. And therefore they are used to using digital instruments such as Bitcoin at the end of the day. Boomers have not had this kind of experience.

Therefore, for members of this generation, assets worthy of investment are found in the traditional sector. More specifically the US dollar, stocks, and real estate. But in no case in virtual currencies such as cryptocurrencies. Which do not provide sufficient confidence in their solidity to this sector of the population.

However, as it has been happening in other sectors that, although they are typically oriented towards the youngest, have benefited from the investment of the boomer generation. For Galaxy Digital investor and CEO Mike Novogratz, boomers could bring up to a trillion dollars to the cryptocurrency market over the next year.

Boomers in the crypto market

This was stated by Novogratz in the last interview he gave to Reuters Digital Assets Week. In it, he explained that as cryptocurrencies become widely accepted financial assets in the traditional market. Wealthy baby boomers could start investing millions of dollars in the crypto market. Further reinforcing the position of cryptocurrencies as assets part of the financial mainstream.

“It could be up to a trillion dollars that comes in over the next year from that gigantic pool of wealth. The money will start coming in early next month, ”said Novogratz.

This movement would also be driven by the entry of major financial institutions into the crypto market. This is exemplified by the launch, once again, of the platform for trading Bitcoin derivatives from Goldman Sachs. Or the announcements made by Morgan Stanley that it will give access to its wealthiest clients to buy Bitcoin through their investment accounts at the bank. Opening the doors for boomers to enter the crypto market.

This prediction would be in line with the latest analysis by JMP Securities, who expect the entry of $ 1.5 trillion into the crypto market by large institutional investors. A group made up largely of members of the baby boomer generation. Who could thus become the main drivers of the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

